Video: Surveillance video released in drive-by shooting at North Philadelphia vigil

New surveillance video obtained by FOX 29 shows a gathering outside of a corner store at D Street and Wyoming Avenue before 9 p.m. Tuesday night when a white Jeep drives by and people start to duck and run for cover. The moments Philadelphia police say five people were wounded in a drive-by shooting – a 17-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man and woman, a 24-year-old woman and a 68-year-old man.

"It blows my mind. This city…we need to stop doing this to ourselves. We want to build and grow better. We can’t be doing stuff like that," Celso Berroa commented.

Police confirm the shooting happened during a vigil, the aftermath visible Wednesday, for 20-year-old Orlando Negro, who was shot and killed a block away on Wyoming Avenue on July 5th, while a 15-year-old was also wounded in that shooting.

People in the community tell FOX 29 Tuesday night’s vigil followed Negron’s funeral during the day.

Berroa works in the neighborhood daily. "I’ve had a couple customers that related to the gentleman and it’s just a sad, sad, sad, sad story to hear. They were telling me the young man was just trying to break up a fight, you know, and, unfortunately, things just got out of hand."

Police say they found the shooters’ vehicle, the white Jeep, shortly after the drive-by shooting, a few blocks away on North 5th Street, abandoned, recovering three guns inside, including a privately made firearm.

There was a visible police presence back at the corner into Wednesday afternoon.

A man who identified himself as one of the shooting victims from the Tuesday night shooting, but did not want to speak on camera, was frustrated police were not patrolling at the time of the vigil. "How long are they going to be here? One day? And tomorrow they’re not going to be here no more?"

Philadelphia Police Commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, said Tuesday night, police were not aware of it, "We were not aware of the vigil. There was a vigil shortly after the previous shooting occurring on July 5th. We were out here, we were present. There were no issues that night, but we were made aware of this vigil, unfortunately, after the shooting."