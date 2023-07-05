Philadelphia police investigate double shooting that killed 1 man, injured teen in Feltonville

article

A man was shot multiple times and killed, while a juvenile was injured in Feltonville, as Philadelphia gun violence grows.

The shooting happened on the 400 block of East Wyoming Avenue Wednesday afternoon, just before 4:30.

A young man, thought to be between the ages of 18 and 25 was found on the street with two gunshots in his chest and two in his leg. Medics rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he died a short time later.

A 15-year-old male was shot one time in his leg. He was taken by police to Temple and listed as stable.

Police are actively investigating the homicide and say no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.