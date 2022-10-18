Video: Suspect fires into crowd on Philadelphia sidewalk, missing mom and infant

Philadelphia police are looking for two men after a shooting on a crowded city sidewalk that miraculously left no one inured.

The shooting happened back on Oct. 12 on the corner of 52nd and Arch streets.

Surveillance video of the incidents shows two suspects approaching the corner where several people had gathered. Among the group was a mother and her infant.

Video shows the suspects walking by the crowd before one of them pulls out a gun and fires once into the crowd.

Both men then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. Anyone with information about the suspects or incident are asked to contact police.