Video: Suspect seen walking beside victims before deadly June shooting in West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police have released new video as they attempt to identify a suspect for a shooting that killed one man, and injured another.

The double shooting erupted on the 5200 block of Walnut Street on June 20.

A 20-year-old man was shot and killed; while an 18-year-old was left injured with several gunshot wounds.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect walking side-by-side with the victims prior to the shooting, according to police.

A second video shows the suspect running down 53rd Street, then Market and Paxton streets.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.