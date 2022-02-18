Video: Suspect sought in carjacking at West Philadelphia gas station

Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a carjacking that occurred earlier this week as they search for a suspect.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning, around 2 a.m. at the Amera gas station on the 4700 block of West Girard Avenue.

Police say the victim pulled into the gas station in a white Toyota RAV4. As he was pumping gas, the suspect approached him, pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s car keys.

The victim complied and the suspect got into the driver’s seat and fled eastbound on Girard Avenue.

The victim was not injured.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.

