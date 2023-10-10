Video: Suspects open fire on group seconds after school bus drives by in Philadelphia neighborhood

Shocking video captured the moment a barrage of gunfire rang out in broad daylight, which police say targeted a group of people in a Philadelphia neighborhood.

Two masked suspects armed with semi-automatic guns are seen rushing out of a vehicle before firing several shots on the 6200 block of Mascher Street Monday afternoon.

A school bus drives by just moments before the shooting erupts. It is unclear if any students were on the bus at the time.

Police say two people in the group were shot, one still in critical condition. It is unclear how many people were present at the time.

The suspects fled the scene in the same vehicle, a white 2014-16 Nissan Rogue with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.