Video: Suspects sought in armed robbery at East Mount Airy Sprint store

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate two men they say robbed a cellphone store earlier this week.

The incident occurred around 8:30 a.m. Monday at the Sprint Store on the 7200 block of Crittenden Street in East Mount Airy.

Police say an employee was approaching the door to open for the day when one of the suspects ran up behind him and forced him into the store at gunpoint.

Surveillance video from inside the store then shows the suspect ordering the employee to walk on his knees to the store's back office to open a safe.

Once the safe was opened, the suspect took $42 from a cash drawer, while police say the second suspect waited outside, acting as a lookout.

Video shows the suspects meeting at a rear entrance before they fled the store.

No shots were fire and no injuries were reported.

Advertisement

Police have described the suspects as two black males with medium builds, and say the suspect that acted as the lookout was referred to as "D" or "Deek" by the other suspect.