Video: Suspects use chain, U-Haul truck to rip ATM out of North Philadelphia store

Philadelphia police have released video of suspects using a chain and a U-Haul truck to steal an ATM from a North Philadelphia store.

The incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. back on Aug. 1 at a convenience store on the 2400 block of Montgomery Avenue.

Surveillance cameras inside the store captured one of the suspects placing a chain around the machine, before using the U-Haul truck to rip the machine out of the ground.

The suspect in the store then pushes it outside, where police say it was loaded onto the truck.

The suspects fled the area in the vehicle.

Police have not said how much money was taken, or the machine was recovered.

Last month, police released video of a similar incident in North Philadelphia involving a stolen U-Haul truck being used to rip an ATM out of another store.

Investigators have not said whether they believe the incidents may be related.