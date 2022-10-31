Video: Suspects who robbed Olney business armed with crutch, rifle sought by police

The Philadelphia Police department is searching for two suspects caught on video robbing a business in Olney.

Police say the robbery occurred on Wednesday, October 26, at 5 p.m. on the 5900 block of N 5th Street.

The employee at the business reported that she was robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, the suspects walked in with a trash bag with a crutch inside and a rifle.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

They demanded the store employee give them money while threatening to shoot her if she did not comply, authorities say.

Officials say the offenders left the store after several minutes with just the employee's iPhone 12.

The suspects are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 22, authorities say.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.