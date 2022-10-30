Police: At least 6 women shot in apparent drive-by shooting outside nightclub in Northern Liberties

A nightclub in Northern Liberties became the scene of another weekend shooting in Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

Police responded to several calls for gunshots outside Trilogy nightclub at 6th and Spring Garden streets around 3:30 a.m.

At least six women were struck by gunfire in what police say appears to be a drive-by shooting. They were transported to local hospitals, where one victim is in critical condition. The other five are said to be stable.

Police say it is possible that there were two more victims, bringing the total to eight.

One man suffering from a gunshot wound walked into Temple University Hospital around the time of the shooting. However, police say he was very intoxicated, and couldn't remember where he was when the shooting erupted.

A seventh woman was also spotted on surveillance footage at a nearby gas station. Police say she was the passenger of a car with a man covered in blood. The car had a New Jersey license plate.

Police are currently checking to see if any other victims arrived at hospitals in New Jersey with similar injuries.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered.