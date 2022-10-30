Man found shot dead inside car on Kensington Street Sunday morning, police say

article

A man is dead after police say he was shot to death inside in his car Sunday morning.

The victim was found when police responded to the 3100 block of Hartville Street just before 7 a.m.

Police say he was inside a car, however, any other details surrounding the shooting were not known at this time.

The man, whose identify has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting. No word on suspects, or recovered weapons.