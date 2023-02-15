Video: 2 teens sought in Tioga shooting that left 16-year-old dead on sidewalk; $20K reward offered

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify two teenage suspects wanted in connection with a deadly shooting from January.

Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 1400 block of Erie Avenue on January 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Officers who responded on scene found 16-year-old Semaj Richardson unresponsive on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the chest, back and arm, police say.

According to officials, the teen was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he later died.

Police released surveillance video from the shooting in hopes someone will identify the suspects, who police say are in their teens.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone who sees the suspects is urged to contact 911 immediately. Those with information can contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online here.