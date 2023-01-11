Police: 16-year-old gunned down on North Philadelphia sidewalk

article

Authorities believe teenage shooters gunned down a 16-year-old boy on a North Philadelphia street Wednesday evening.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1400 block of West Erie Avenue around 5:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters a 16-year-old was found unresponsive on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the chest, back and arm.

The victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he later died. Small said the unnamed victim lived a block away from where he was killed.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting. Investigators found over 10 shells on the road and sidewalk, and nearby surveillance video captured most of the incident.

Investigators believe the shooters were teenagers that may be linked to a non-fatal shooting less than half a block away on Monday that injured another teenager.