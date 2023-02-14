Security guard shot at after group enters Dilworth Plaza after hours, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a security guard was shot at in Center City.
According to Chief Inspector Scott Small, the incident occurred at Dilworth Plaza just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday.
Authorities say officers responded to a report of gunshots.
When they arrived on scene they found a 29-year-old uniformed security guard, who told investigators he was working when a group entered the plaza after hours.
According to the guard, who was unarmed, he tried to get the group to leave, but one man refused and a physical altercation broke out, police say.
Small says the man in the group fired shots at the security guard, but he was not struck.
The bullet struck a window on a nearby cafe at the plaza, police say.
According to Small, two spent shell casings were located at the scene.