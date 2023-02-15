Ewing schools to reopen after threatening note found on suspected MSU shooter forced closures

Public schools in Ewing are expected to be back to a regular schedule Wednesday after a note found in the pocket of a man accused of a mass shooting at Michigan State University prompted all schools to shut down for the day.

Anthony McRae, 43, has been identified as the suspect who opened fire inside an academic building at Michigan State University, killing three people and injuring another five. Investigators say he later killed himself when confronted by police.

Authorities then found a note in McRae's pocket that "indicated a threat to two Ewing Public Schools." It was later found that the mass shooting suspect had ties to Ewing, but has not lived in the area for several years.

The threatening note sparked a shut-down of all public schools in Ewing Township "out an abundance of caution" as additional officers were stationed at schools all over the township.

It was ultimately determined that the threat was isolated to Michigan State University's campus - located over 650 miles away from Ewing Township. Police said there was no active threat at Ewing schools as Tuesday afternoon and that normal school activity should resume Wednesday.

No motive has been determined for McRae's alleged deadly rampage at Michigan State University, and his conflict with Ewing area schools remains unknown at the time. Police said McRae had a history of mental health issues.



