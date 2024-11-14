Video: Thieves make off with nearly $2k in stolen merchandise from NJ outlets
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. - A theft was caught on camera at a local outlet store, and now police are asking for help to identify a group of suspects.
The suspects entered the Ralph Lauren Poli Store at the Gloucester Premium Outlets on November 10.
Video caught them stuffing Nike bags with clothes, then fleeing without paying and setting off alarms at the exit.
Police say the stolen merchandise totaled $1,841.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.