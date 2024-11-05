Video: Woman throws bricks at 3 different Philly banks in less than 20 minutes
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify the woman behind a brick-throwing tirade last month.
Surveillance footage captured the woman using a brick to smash through the glass doors of three different TD Bank locations:
- 1500 JFK Boulevard
- 1900 Market Street
- 1726 Walnut Street
The crime spree lasted from 10:27 to 10:43 p.m. on October 30.
Police did not say how much the damage cost, or if anything was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.