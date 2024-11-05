Expand / Collapse search

Video: Woman throws bricks at 3 different Philly banks in less than 20 minutes

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  November 5, 2024 1:18pm EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify the woman behind a brick-throwing tirade last month.

Surveillance footage captured the woman using a brick to smash through the glass doors of three different TD Bank locations:

  • 1500 JFK Boulevard
  • 1900 Market Street
  • 1726 Walnut Street

The crime spree lasted from 10:27 to 10:43 p.m. on October 30.

Police did not say how much the damage cost, or if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.