Video: Woman throws bricks at 3 different Philly banks in less than 20 minutes

Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify the woman behind a brick-throwing tirade last month.

Surveillance footage captured the woman using a brick to smash through the glass doors of three different TD Bank locations:

1500 JFK Boulevard

1900 Market Street

1726 Walnut Street

The crime spree lasted from 10:27 to 10:43 p.m. on October 30.

Police did not say how much the damage cost, or if anything was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.