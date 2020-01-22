Video: Would-be robbery victim chases off armed suspect in Egg Harbor Township

Police in New Jersey are searching for a man they say attempted to rob a man at gunpoint in front of his home Tuesday.

The incident occurred just before 5:45 a.m. in the Scullville section of Egg Harbor Township.

Investigators have released home surveillance footage that shows the victim walking to his car and placing his belongings in the back seat. As he opens the door, the suspect approaches from the street and walks into the driveway.

The two begin talking in the driveway when police say the suspect produces what appears to be a handgun.

At that time, both men begin walking toward the front door of the home, when the victim walks up to a front window and smashes it with his hand. The victim then turns and approaches the suspect, who can be heard on video threating to “blast” the victim.

A woman’s voice can then be heard coming from the home asking what’s going on, and the victim explains that the suspect had pulled a gun on him and instructs her to call the police. The victim and suspect continue to argue, and the victim points out the camera mounted on his home that has been recording the incident.

The suspect can then be seen fleeing the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Egg Harbor Township police at (609) 926-4051.

