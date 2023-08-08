Vigil held for 4 killed, 2 injured in Buena house explosion: 'Continue praying'

A South Jersey community wrapped its arms around a family devastated by a house explosion that killed four people, including two toddlers, and injured an infant and teenager.

A vigil for the victims was held Tuesday night on the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard in Buena, across the street from where the family's house inexplicably blew up last Thursday.

"We are here for our kids and our family members," said a mourner who spoke before a crowd of neighbors that gathered at Tuesday's vigil.

A 1-year-old who was saved from the home was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for treatment of burns and internal injuries. A teenage girl was also hospitalized in stable condition.

"Continue praying for the two babies that are in the hospital because they're going to go through a lot of procedures and we have to keep praying for them," a vigil speaker said.

The woman related to the family identified the other two killed in the blast - a 52-year-old and 73-year-old - as her boyfriend and uncle.

Those in attendance at Tuesday night's vigil gathered around pictures of the victims, and brought balloons and lit candles to create a growing memorial.

"We might not know how how it feels, but at least we can show up," a priest in attendance said. "We can show up and let them know we care about them."

Investigators have not disclosed what triggered the blast, but police said they were treating the blast site as a crime scene, with local and federal agencies involved in the investigation.

Several houses on the block were affected by the blast, and even more homes were evacuated following the incident.