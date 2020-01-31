Vigil held for 79-year-old man shot, killed in Chester

A vigil was held for a 79-year-old man who was shot and killed while driving his car early Wednesday evening in Chester.

"He loved you even if you were a known enemy, a stranger, a friend. He loved everybody and he would do anything for anybody," Myeisha Kinlaw said.

Kinlaw called 79-year-old Robert Womack her grandfather and says his murder cuts deep.

"I was the victim of a drive-by shooting in 2010 so to know my grandpop is not here from dying from natural causes really hurt my feelings," she said.

A community came out to remember 79-year-old Robert Womack.

14-year-old suspect wanted in homicide of elderly man turns himself in

"He was everything, everything you could ask for —meant the world to me, my kids, grandkids, my mom," Kiki Luck said.

Police say Womack was driving with his two grandsons in the car when Zhafir Tinsley-Jones,14, noticed one of the passengers whom he had a falling out with. Tinsley-Jones allegedly fired 10 shots at the car and hit the Womack in the back of the head.

The passengers jumped out of the car during the gunfire. Womack continued to drive onto 3rd Street and Wilcox Street where he hit multiple cars before losing consciousness. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Tinley-Jones turned himself in Friday afternoon with his attorney by his side and was charged with first-degree murder.

The shooting remains under investigation.

