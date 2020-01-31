14-year-old suspect wanted in homicide of elderly man turns himself in

Authorities say a 14-year-old boy wanted in the shooting death of an elderly man has turned himself in to police Friday afternoon with his attorney by his side.

According to authorities, Zhafir Tinsley-Jones fatally shot Robert Womack in the back of head on 3rd Street and Highland Avenue just before 5 p.m.

Police say Womack was driving with his two grandsons in the car when Tinsley-Jones noticed one of the passengers whom he had a falling out with. Tinsley-Jones allegedly fired 10 shots at the car and hit the Womack in the back of the head.

The passengers jumped out of the car during the gunfire. Womack continued to drive onto 3rd Street and Wilcox Street where he hit multiple cars before losing consciousness. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police believe the suspect had a problem with one of the grandchildren in the backseat.

Investigators urge anyone with information on this incident to contact police or call Detective McFate at 610-477-8428.

