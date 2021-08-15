Expand / Collapse search

Vigil held for mother fatally struck in North Philadelphia hit-and-run that injured 3-year-old son

FOX 29's Dave Kinchen has more on a vigil for a mother who was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver. The woman's 3-year-old son who was also injured in the crash is fighting for his life at CHOP a week later.

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Mourners gathered in North Philadelphia on Sunday to honor the life of a young mother who died after she and her 3-year-old son were struck by a hit-and-run driver last weekend. 

According to police, 37-year-old Rebecca Malave and her 3-year-old son Armani were struck by an unknown vehicle around 8 a.m. Sunday on the 100 block of West Luzerne Street. 

Malave was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was put on life-support, according to the family. The mother of two died four days later.

Armani, who was taken to Temple Hospital by a unknown passerby on a motorcycle, remains in critical condition at CHOP. The family tells FOX 29 that Armani had part of his skull removed from brain swelling sustained during the crash. 

"He's opening his eyes, he's moving them around, he's coughing and starting to get restless," Rebecca's brother Omi Malave said.

In the days following the fatal crash, the family and Philadelphia police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

"We've been saying this since day one you would have stopped, you should have stopped, but the fact that you kept going you murdered my sister and you took her from her two kids," Omi said. 

There have been no new leads provided by the Philadelphia Police Department a week removed from the fatal crash. Captain Mark Overwise last week said he hopes whoever struck the mother and son "does the right thing" and comes forward. 

The Malave family has offered a $5k reward for anyone with information. 

