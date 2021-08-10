Woman, 3-year-old child injured in hit-and-run in North Philadelphia; investigation underway
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman and a toddler seriously injured on Sunday.
Police say the incident happened at 8 p.m. on the 100 block of West Luzerne Street. Multiple radio calls were placed regarding the incident.
A 37-year-old woman and a 3-year-old boy were struck during the incident. Both sustained numerous injuries related to blunt force trauma and are currently listed in critical condition.
Initially, they were both taken to Temple University Hospital before the toddler was taken to St. Christopher's Children's Hospital.
"I just hope that somebody does the right thing," said Mark Overwise of the Philadelphia Police.
A search for the driver of the striking vehicle is underway.
