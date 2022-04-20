Villanova men's basketball head coach Jay Wright is likely to retire, reports say

article

Longtime Villanova men's basketball head coach Jay Wright is likely to retire, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said Wright has had significant interest from NBA teams in the past, but "his intention is to retire from coaching --- not only Villanova."

"Those who've talked to Wright don't believe the NBA holds appeal to him -- not now, or in future," Wojnarowski said in a tweet.

Wright, 60, took over as the Wildcats head coach in 2001 and helped elevate Villanova's basketball program to one of the best in the country. Under Wright, Villanova won two NCAA Men's Basketball Championships in 2016 and 2018, made four Final Four appearances and won five Big East Tournaments.

Wright was named the Naismith College Coach of the Year in 2006 and 2016, and the Big East Coach of the year six times.

A native of Churchville, Pennsylvania and a graduate of Council Rock High School North, Wright played college basketball at Bucknell University.

Wright's got his first coaching job as an assistant at the University of Rochester, then moved on to Drexel and Villanova. He was an assistant at UNLV for two years before a seven-season tenure as Hofstra's head coach.

Wright will finish his head coaching career at Villanova with a 520–197 record.

Fordham University coach Kyle Neptune is expected to succeed Wright, Shams Charania reports.