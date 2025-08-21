Watch: Villanova-Rider soccer game interrupted as people evacuate for active shooter 'hoax'

The Brief Livestreamed video of the Rider vs. Villanova soccer game showed people being evacuated for an active shooter "hoax" on Thursday. The game was about 40 minutes in before people could be seen running out of the stands and off the pitch. Students and faculty were sent an alert earlier on Thursday for a possible active shooter on campus, but it turned out to be not true, according to school officials.



Evacuations for an active shooter "hoax" during the Rider University vs. Villanova University soccer game was streamed live on Thursday.

The game, which was nearly 40 minutes in, was interrupted as people and players could be seen running off the pitch and out of the stands.

Streamed live

At around the 37-minute mark on the Villanova Athletics YouTube account, video showed the moments students and players were told to evacuate due to a possible active shooter on campus.

Screenshot taken of livestreamed footage of the Rider-Villanova soccer game on August 21, 2025, showing people being evacuated for a possible active shooter on campus. (Villanova Athletics YouTube)

What they're saying:

"Maybe a bit of friendly fire there," the sports announcer was heard saying before people could be seen on the livestream evacuating the stands.

Across the field, players could be seen running off the pitch as announcers speculated a lightning strike near the area.

Some people could be heard asking what was going on just before the livestream was muted.

Active shooter hoax reported at Villanova University

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police, Radnor Township Police and federal law enforcement are on scene, according to Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Radnor Township Police say that as of 5:47 p.m. E.T., there are no reported victims, although the scene remains active.

The university says to avoid Law School Scarpa Hall and move to a secure location and barricade doors.

It was later confirmed by the university president that there was no active shooter on campus and the incident was a hoax.