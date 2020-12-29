Violent night, multiple shootings leaves 2 dead in Philadelphia

Two shootings in two separate neighborhoods leave at least two people dead Tuesday morning.

The first shooting happened at 11:08 p.m. on the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue.

A 24-year-old woman was involved in a physical altercation with a man and a woman when another men came up ther and shot her point blank.

The woman was shot approximately eight times in the face and torso.

At approximately 1:24 a.m. on West York Street, a man who was visiting family was also shot and killed.

The 43-year-old male victim suffered 12 shots to the head and torso also at point blank range. A motive and a suspect are unknown at this time.

