Virtual workshop offers students help for resumes, networking

It's an especially uncertain time for college students and a local organization is stepping in to help offer support.

College Possible Philadelphia is hosting a virtual career workshop Saturday that will provide valuable resources to students.

Students are invited to attend the virtual workshop and will learn tips on resumes, interviewing and networking during the workshop.

The workshop starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 18.

You can attend the workshop on Zoom here (link- https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1493183423) using meeting ID 149 318 3423.

