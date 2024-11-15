Visitor caught trying to smuggle drugs into Delaware prison: officials

article

For the second time in less than two months, prison officials in Delaware say a visitor was caught trying to smuggle drugs to an inmate.

Tyshekia Thomas, 36, was taken into custody on Monday after investigators say she was "observed passing one or more concealed packages" to inmate Markeevis McDougal during a visit to James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Dover.

Investigators say during a search of Thomas, officials found three packages containing approximately 8.93 grams of suspected marijuana and 140 Suboxone strips weighing approximately 18.64 grams.

McDougal, authorities say, is currently serving a nearly two-decade-long prison sentence for assault and weapons charges. Thomas, meanwhile, was charged with a number of crimes, including two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

In September, officials say 34-year-old Amaryllis Figueroa was arrested and charged after he was allegedly caught smuggling drugs while visiting 39-year-old Jamaal Dearry at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

Investigators say Figueroa tried to conceal 22.92 grams of paper laced with suspected synthetic cannabinoids, 40 doses of sublingual Buprenorphine strips, and approximately 4.64 grams of suspected marijuana. Figueroa was charged with two felony counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

While similar in nature, officials do not believe the incidents are related.