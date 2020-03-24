Volunteer group donates medical supplies to hospitals in need

A free dental event that was canceled due to COVID-19 led to an excess in medical supplies so a volunteer group made donations to local hospitals.

"We had 53,000 masks. We had 900 surgical gowns. We had several hundred boxes of gloves. a bunch of hand sanitizers," one volunteer told FOX 29.

It’s the sixth stop of the day for the volunteers of Mission of Mercy Pennsylvania, which is a group of dental professionals, who hold an event every year giving free dental exams and treatments to thousands of people in cities across the state who can’t afford care. Sadly, the coronavirus canceled this year’s June event in Philadelphia.

The cancellation of the free dental event meant a huge shipment of medical supplies needed a new home.

On Tuesday, the group dispatched donated shipments to Temple, Lankenau and Jefferson Torresdale hospitals.

