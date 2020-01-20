Volunteers participate in Philadelphia’s King Day of Service

Hundreds of volunteers participated in the 25th Annual Greater Philadelphia King Day of Service on Monday.

In North Philadelphia, Girard College will serve as the region's King Day of Service hub, hosting around 150 projects, workshops, trainings and other events.

The King Day of Service aims to honor Dr. King's legacy by transforming the national holiday into a day of citizen action.

This year, the day of service will focus on "Voting Rights Then & Now," examining the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, the Role of Black women in the suffrage movement and the importance of being counted in the 2020 US Census.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will lead volunteers building wooden boxes for storing Commit to Count Cards that will be gathered by cencus workers to boost census participation. The boxes will display key information around voting and the census.

Philadelphia Parks & Recreation is also hosting service events in parks and recreation centers across the city. Among other activities, volunteers will clean up leaves, trash and litter around parks and playgrounds.

At Lawncrest Recreation Center, volunteers will prepare toiletry bags for the homeless.

Elsewhere, in Camden, Mayor Frank Moran will join volunteers paint and clean up the inside and outside of the North Camden Boxing Center.

