Voorhees boy gets Bryce Harper's helmet thrown into stands after being ejected from game

The Phillies clinched a playoff spot Tuesday night, but fireworks were on display Thursday night as Bryce Harper was thrown out of a game, arguing with an umpire over a call, and tossing his helmet into the stands.

The fans who caught the helmet gave it to a boy sitting near them.

"I was just like dreaming," said 10-year-old Hayden Dorfman of Voorhees, New Jersey. He still cannot believe the helmet he is holding came off the head of Bryce Harper and now belongs to him.

"I was just like, ‘what just happened,’" said Hayden.

What happened is still making headlines. Harper got into it with the third base umpire and was ejected from Thursday night's game. On his way out, he threw his helmet into the stands. Hayden was at the game with his dad.

Hayden Dorfman with Bryce Harper's helmet. (Courtesy: The Dorfman Family)

"I didn't know he got thrown out until like I got the helmet because like I couldn't see what the third base ref was doing," he said.

"It was like towards our side of the section, then it like bobbled off a couple of hands and then it like landed in the aisle. Dad dove in for it," said Hayden. And, no surprise, his dad was not the only one.

Hayden Dorfman and his dad, Aaron, with Bryce Harper's helmet. (Courtesy: The Dorfman Family)

"For a few seconds, there's like four men tugging at it. I am surprised it did not break," said Hayden.

"I said let's just give it to the kid and so at which point all of the onlookers were saying the same thing. They said give it to the kid and then in a few seconds it was on his head," said his father Aaron Dorfman.

Harper sent for the helmet to be signed.

Hayden Dorfman with Bryce Harper's helmet. (Courtesy: The Dorfman Family)

"He wrote ‘Philly Philly’ which is just like cause it's Philly, his name, his number and Luke 1:37 which is a Bible quote which means "with God nothing shall be impossible," said Hayden. The excitement continued at school Friday.

Hayden's mom recorded cellphone video of him participating in announcements talking about his big night.

Back at home, Hayden showed off his Philly sports memorabilia in his bedroom where he also plans to keep Harper’s helmet. "In my room. We are gonna get a case sometime soon hopefully," he said.