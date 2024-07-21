Here's how voters in PA, DE really feel about Biden dropping out of 2024 election

From Delaware to Bucks County, voters share their thoughts and opinions on President Biden’s announcement to exit the 2024 presidential race.

In a letter posted on social media, President Joe Biden announced he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as his replacement, saying in part, "it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down."

The historical move comes as he recovers from Covid-19 in his Rehoboth Beach home.

Rehoboth Beach voters react

A place where some told FOX 29's Kelly Rule they don’t think of him as the president, but as a local, and a neighbor.

"It seems like the right move, this is his home, this is his comfort place," said Kate Huff, Rehoboth resident.

For locals and vacationers hitting the strip on Rehoboth Avenue, there’s mixed reaction about the 81-year-old closing the door on 52 years in electoral politics.

"I’m excited to have her run and be the head of our ticket I’m excited to cast my vote for her," said David Pearce, Lewes while wearing his Kamala Harris t-shirt. "I think it was a hard decision for him and his heart is breaking. He gave 50 years of service to our country and put the country first and today I think he put the country first again."

"Now it just seems like they can put in who they want to and I don’t think that’s a democratic process, whoever it is I don’t think that it was done the right way," said Martha Raush, Lancaster, PA.

Voters in Rehoboth are mixed.

"I think we can do it. I think Kamala Harris is going to bring in new voters," said Pearce.

"I don’t think it really matters whos on the Democratic ticket I think Trump, he’s my guy," said Raush.

Wilmington voters react

FOX 29's Greg Payne caught up with voters in Wilmington, Delaware.

"I think with the last debate it went so poorly it doesn’t surprise me, but at the same time it feels like now there is even less of a choice for us," said Amy Lychock, Wilmington resident.

"It’s time, it’s sad, that this is the way it’s going to end, but he’s done a tremendous service to his constituents," said Artra Watkins, Wilmington resident.

Biden served his constituents in Delaware for many years and is still the longest serving senator in the state.

"It’s crazy what he’s going through, I just pray that he gets through it," said Tevin Faucett.

"He’s a little old now, he just needs to relax, come back here in Wilmington, go back out to his beach in Rehoboth and just relax," said Neal Cooper.

Many folks are now asking the same question, what’s next and who will now square off against former President Donald Trump?

"I’m pro Kamala, I think she is more than adequate, she’s already in the space to me that would be the obvious choice but I know it’s bigger than that but to me she would be the obvious choice she definitely has what it takes as far as I’m concerned," said Watkins.

"I think they already know what’s going to happen next they are just keeping it from us, and they probably already have a candidate in mind, they are going to make us feel like we have a choice but I feel like we don’t have a choice," said Lychock.

"Hard to tell, I’m not sure, whoever goes against Trump, prepare for a fight," said Faucett.

Bucks County voters react

While Democratic and Republican power players can make all the endorsements they want, this decision will ultimately be made by everyday Americans in November and some voters are still trying to digest this news.

With Pennsylvania being a battleground state, Bucks County is one of the state’s major swing counties.

FOX 29’s Cheyenne Corin caught the reaction of voters in Doylestown.

"This is the United States, this America we're a strong country but we’re not strong right now. This is the weakest I think we’ve been in a long long time," said Ben Cleal, Doylestown resident.

"You’re just going to grab somebody. It’s almost like a fantasy football type of politics going on," said Bob Short, Doylestown resident.

Meanwhile, others are staying hopeful that the Democratic party has a trick up their sleeves despite not having a presumptive presidential nominee nearly 100 days before election day.

"Whoever replaces him as the democratic candidate I’m going to vote for," said Wanda Rumford, Warrington resident.

The stark contrast among voters in the purple county is why this suburban area is one of the most watched places this election.

Biden won Bucks County by about four points in 2020, but now with him out of the race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris, will the swing county, swing her way?

"I think that she has a strong chance. I think that with her being a woman are kind of turned off by that but I hope to see her succeed as the first woman president," said Bridget Foley, Warminster resident.

17-year-old Bridget Foley will be casting her vote for the first time in November in an election many say is like no other.

"I think I wish it was a more easy decision for me; neither of the candidates are an easy pick for me," said Foley.