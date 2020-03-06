VP Pence: 21 people on Grand Princess cruise ship positive for coronavirus

Vice President Mike Pence announced on Friday that 21 people on board the Grand Princess cruise ship have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Thursday 46 passengers and crew on the ship were swabbed and those samples were flown to a laboratory in Richmond. The results came back Friday afternoon confirming that 21 people on the Grand Princess have the virus.

Pence said among those tested, 24 people tested negative and one test was inconclusive.

Of the 21 positive cases, 19 of them are crew members and the two others are passengers.