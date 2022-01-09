Expand / Collapse search

Walmart temporarily closes Delaware store as COVID-19 surges

Walmart logo at the entrance to Walmart logo store on on Paseo de Montejo, a notable avenue of Mérida.On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Merida, Yucatan, Mexico. (Photo by Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

CAMDEN, Del. - Walmart has temporarily closed its Camden store in central Delaware amid a winter surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. 

The News Journal reports that the store closed at 2 p.m. Sunday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday. 

The closing will allow the store to be thoroughly cleaned, sanitized and restoked.

It's part of a company-initiated program enacted in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide. 

On Thursday, Delaware saw 4,347 new positive daily cases, the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic.

