Walmart temporarily closes Delaware store as COVID-19 surges

Walmart has temporarily closed its Camden store in central Delaware amid a winter surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The News Journal reports that the store closed at 2 p.m. Sunday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The closing will allow the store to be thoroughly cleaned, sanitized and restoked.

It's part of a company-initiated program enacted in response to the increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide.

On Thursday, Delaware saw 4,347 new positive daily cases, the highest number recorded since the start of the pandemic.

