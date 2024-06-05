Walmart shoppers could receive money as part of a class-action lawsuit settlement over certain sold-by-weight food items and bagged citrus fruits, but the deadline to submit a claim is quickly approaching.

Customers who purchased these items between Oct. 19, 2018, and Jan. 19, 2024, could be eligible for part of the settlement.

The deadline to submit a claim is on June 5, 2024.

Here’s what to know:

Walmart weighted groceries settlement

FILE - Carts in the parking lot of a Walmart store on May 14, 2024, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The class-action lawsuit involves Walmart customers who bought certain sold-by-weight meat, poultry, pork, and seafood products – called "weighted goods" – and certain organic oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, and navel oranges sold in bulk in mesh or plastic bags – referred to as "Bagged Citrus."

It alleges that customers paid more than the lowest in-store advertised price for those products, according to the settlement website .

For its part, Walmart denies the allegations.

"We will continue providing our customers everyday low prices to help them save money on the products they want and need," a Walmart spokesperson previously told FOX Television Stations. "We still deny the allegations, however we believe a settlement is in the best interest of both parties."

How much money could you receive?

Customers who don’t have receipts or proof of purchase but attest to buying up to 50 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus at Walmart during the settlement period can get $10.

Customers without receipts but attest to buying between 51 and 75 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus at Walmart during the settlement period can get $15.

Customers without receipts but attest to buying between 76 and 100 weighted goods and/or bagged citrus at Walmart during the settlement period can get $20.

Customers who don’t have receipts or proof of purchase but attest to buying 101 or more weighted goods and/or bagged citrus at Walmart during the settlement period can get $25.

Those with receipts or proof of purchase can get 2% of the total costs of the weighted good and bagged citrus goods they brought from Walmart for up to $500, according to the settlement website.

Customers may be able to get copies of their receipts on Walmart’s website.

Walmart settlement: How to submit claim

Those who are eligible can submit a claim form here . Claims have to be submitted online or postmarked no later than June 5, 2024.

The online portal to submit a claim closes officially at 11:59:59 p.m. PT.

A final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for June 12.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.