Wanamaker Light Show returns for 2025 holiday season

The Brief The Wanamaker Light Show debuted for the 2025 holiday season on Friday. There were concerns the show might not happen this year after the Macy's in Center City closed in March. Show times continue from Friday until Christmas Eve.



The Wanamaker Light Show shined bright for the community Friday afternoon.

There were concerns that the show would not happen after the iconic Macy’s in Center City closed their doors in March.

What they're saying:

"I’m just glad it’s here, I’m just glad they were able to keep it going," said Wendell Hill of Overbrook.

Thanks to hard work from the Philadelphia Visitor Center and other local organizations allowed the lights to shine and a Philadelphia tradition to continue on for another year.

"It’s so Philly isn’t it? We’re so nostalgic. Like we love to save stuff, especially our traditions, so this feels like a Philly move for this holiday season," said Kathryn Ott Lovell, the President & CEO of the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation.

What's next:

Ott Lovell says the light show is going to go dark for the next two years because the Wanamaker Building has to have many renovations, but they hope the show can come back for many years to come.

This year's shows will go on until Christmas Eve. More information about show times can be found on the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation website here.