Upper Darby school officials speak out after fight cancelled football game

Panic at a high school football game in Upper Darby, as fans raced from the stands Friday night, thinking there was an active shooter nearby.

Upper Darby police say no shots were fired, but a fight did break out.

It was at a game between Upper Darby High School and Bonner-Prendie.

The game was canceled and the superintendent for Upper Darby Schools says several people were injured.

"The coaches are very upset. Feeling defeated. Feeling frustrated, because they put so much effort to get the kids where they are and it feels like every step they take forward, this takes you backward and that’s the frustration right now," Upper Darby Schools Superintendent Dan McGarry said. "As far as the rules that we have in place for our kids, our home games, we already had very strict rules coming out of last season into this season and we’re gonna reinforce that moving forward."

Upper Darby Township Police had no comment whether anyone would be arrested.