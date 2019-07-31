Watch: Lightning strikes ground outside St. Pete-Clearwater airport

A traveler captured the moment lightning struck right outside of a terminal at the St. Petersburg-Clearwater International Airport.

Intense storms moved through the Bay Area Wednesday, bringing with it heavy rain and many lightning strikes.

In the video, a small plane can be seen on the tarmac with sheets of rain coming down around it.

As the camera person momentarily pans away from the plane, lightning strikes outside the window, in front of the plane.

It was unclear if the strike caused any damage.