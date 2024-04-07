Watch: Parachute deployed in Florida plane crash likely saved lives, police say

An airplane parachute deployed as a small plane crashed into a Florida backyard last week may have saved the lives of the people on board.

Witnesses caught on camera the moment a small plane was falling from the sky – drifting and twirling with the help of a parachute.

"Oh my god," the witnesses can be heard saying in the background. "That’s an actual plane."

Florida first responders told FOX 13 in Tampa that the plane went down near a vacant home. When the parachute got caught on a tree, it may have prevented the plane from going into power lines, fire officials said.

The two adults who were on the plane when it crashed were injured and listed in stable condition at a local hospital.

There's no word on what may have caused the plane to crash.

