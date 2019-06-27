Watch: Snake flung by windshield wipers from moving vehicle

A snake found itself on a car traveling through Kansas City.

The driver flung it from the moving vehicle with his windshield wipers as his friend laughed and recorded video of the incident.

Credit: @KingCaedo via Storyful

Twitter user @KingCaedo posted the video showing the surprise of both the driver and passenger before the snake is flicked off the vehicle's front window.

The snake was first wrapped around the passenger side mirror before being tossed to the roadway.

It's unclear whether the snake survived the incident.