Watch: Suspected shoplifter hides loaded gun on shelf at Philadelphia Walmart

Authorities in Philadelphia are trying to identify a suspected shoplifter who they say hid a loaded gun on a Walmart store shelf and fled the store.

Video from inside the Walmart Supercenter on Wheatsheaf Lane shows the unknown man trying on boots in the shoe department Monday morning.

Authorities say the man, who is dressed in dark clothes, was observed shoplifting while inside the store around 6:30 a.m.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The surveillance footage then cuts to the bearded man walking down a store aisle and placing what police say is a firearm behind boxes on the shelf.

Authorities have not publicly speculated on why the suspect left the gun inside the store.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Philadelphia police immediately.