Bucks County's 911 dispatch system impacted by 'cybersecurity incident'

Officials in Bucks County say they are investigating a "cybersecurity incident" that has impacted their primary emergency dispatch system.

Bucks County's Emergency Management Agency said phone and radio systems remain operational, and all emergency calls are being received without delay.

The Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) system has been offline since Sunday, a spokesperson said, and there is currently no timetable for it to return.

FOX 29's Jeff Cole reports that some local police officers and dispatchers have been using pen and paper during the outage.

Officials added that all automated resources powered by the CAD system will be unavailable during the outage.

Bucks County is in contact with state and federal agencies to help investigate the incident and determine its reach.

First responders are being asked to use radio communication for essential transmissions only, the county said.