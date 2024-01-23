Caught on camera: Suspect wanted for rash of Philadelphia robberies within 1-mile radius

A month-long crime spree has plagued one Philadelphia neighborhood, and police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspected serial robber.

Police say the suspect robbed Harry's Hair and Nail Salon on the 5500 block of North 5th Street in Olney on January 10.

An employee told officers that the man said he was armed, demanded money, then made a gesture that he had a gun.

Philadelphia police say the man is also wanted in connection to seven other robberies committed within a mile span this past December.

Surveillance footage released by the department shows the suspect at several locations.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.