Water main break causes road closures at busy intersection in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A water main break at a busy Philadelphia intersection caused road closures just before the height of Tuesday morning's rush hour.
What we know:
The busy, five-point intersection of Cottman and Oxford avenues was partially flooded on Tuesday morning after a six inch water main break.
Water bubbled up from underneath a buckled portion of the street and found its way to a storm drain to prevent flooding in nearby properties.
Cottman Avenue remains closed in both directions from Rising Sun Avenue to Palmetto Street. Rising Sun and Oxford avenues are open in both directions.
What we don't know:
It's unknown at this time what caused the break or how long it will take to repair.