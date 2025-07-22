Expand / Collapse search
Water main break causes road closures at busy intersection in Philadelphia

Published  July 22, 2025 7:06am EDT
Philadelphia
A water main break flooded a normally busy intersection in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.

The Brief

    • The five-point intersection in Northeast Philadelphia was shutdown on Tuesday after a water main break.
    • Cottman Avenue is currently blocked for roughly three blocks from Rising Sun Avenue to Bingham Street.
    • It's unknown when the street closures will be lifted or how long the water main break will take to repair.

PHILADELPHIA - A water main break at a busy Philadelphia intersection caused road closures just before the height of Tuesday morning's rush hour. 

What we know:

The busy, five-point intersection of Cottman and Oxford avenues was partially flooded on Tuesday morning after a six inch water main break. 

Water bubbled up from underneath a buckled portion of the street and found its way to a storm drain to prevent flooding in nearby properties.

Cottman Avenue remains closed in both directions from Rising Sun Avenue to Palmetto Street. Rising Sun and Oxford avenues are open in both directions.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time what caused the break or how long it will take to repair.

PhiladelphiaNews