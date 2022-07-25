Water main break shuts down lanes on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia

A water main break in Northeast Philadelphia is causing traffic delays Monday morning.

The break occurred at Roosevelt Boulevard and Goodnaw Street before 7 a.m.

Philadelphia Water Department crews, along with police, are currently on the scene.

Inner lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard appear to be shutdown in between Grant Avenue and Welsh Road. Traffic on the outer lanes still appears to be flowing as normal.

MORE HEADLINES:

Water, along with mud, sand and rocks, could be seen spreading across the boulevard.

Officials tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that the main break has been shut off, but water is still trickling at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.