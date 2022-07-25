Massive sinkhole opens up in the middle of street in Port Richmond

If you're driving around Port Richmond Monday morning, you may want to be extra cautious!

A giant sinkhole was found at Edgemont and West Mooreland streets, right in the middle of the road.

Residents say everyone could hear the sinkhole opening up when it started to develop on Thursday last week.

"You could hear it during the day," Marge said. "I head it in my house, then next thing you know there's a giant sinkhole."

The sinkhole has yet to be patched up.

However, planks have been placed over top to help lessen any damage.

Parts of Edgemont Street have also been closed to traffic, but cars have been seen driving past the sinkhole since it opened.