Police: Teen shot in the head, killed after 10 gunshots fired on Kensington street

A 19-year-old was fatally struck by at least one bullet as shots rang out in Kensington late Saturday night., according to police.

Police say the male victim was shot in the head at the intersection of Weymouth and Clearfield streets just before midnight.

A second victim arrived at Episcopal Hospital moments after the shooting, and was transported to Temple University Hospital. Police say th second victim may be a person of interest or possible suspect.

At least 10 shell casings were found at the scene, along with a gun discarded underneath a nearby car. The gun reportedly had an extended magazine.

Police say they are still unsure if the shooting was retaliation or drug-related. An investigation is underway.