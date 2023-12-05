Water main break shuts down part of Kings Highway in South Jersey

Tuesday morning's commute just became a little more difficult for some drivers in South Jersey.

A water main break has forced Kings Highway to close near the Black Horse Pike in Mount Ephraim.

Crews arrived on scene around 6 a.m. to shut off the water, and begin repairs.

SKYFOX was live over the scene as water bubbled from the road and spread for several blocks.

FOX 29's Bob Kelly says to expect the road to be closed the rest of the morning commute.