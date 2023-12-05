Water main break shuts down part of Kings Highway in South Jersey
MOUNT EPHRAIM, N.J. - Tuesday morning's commute just became a little more difficult for some drivers in South Jersey.
A water main break has forced Kings Highway to close near the Black Horse Pike in Mount Ephraim.
Crews arrived on scene around 6 a.m. to shut off the water, and begin repairs.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Macy's stabbing: Security guard killed in double stabbing at Philadelphia Macy's
- Prisoner escape: New video released, reward offered in search for Gino Hagenkotter
- Masked man accused of pointing assault rifle at SEPTA worker at Fern Rock station, sources say
SKYFOX was live over the scene as water bubbled from the road and spread for several blocks.
FOX 29's Bob Kelly says to expect the road to be closed the rest of the morning commute.