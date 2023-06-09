Swimmers rescued at Jersey Shore beach; 1 dead

Several agencies spent the morning searching for a pair of missing swimmers at Sylvania Avenue Beach in New Jersey.

It was around 8:30 a.m. when Avon-by-the-Sea police responded to reports of two swimmers in distress in the ocean.

Rescuers found one of the swimmers, a young female, and brought her to shore. She was taken to University Medical Center in stable condition.

Nearly two hours later, officials found a second swimmer that was completely submerged and brought him to shore and began lifesaving efforts.

The swimmer was identified as a 39-year-old male from Teaneck, New Jersey, who was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.