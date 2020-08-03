Wawa at Broad and Walnut permanently closing due to impacts of coronavirus pandemic

article

The popular Wawa location at Broad and Walnut streets in Center City will not reopen following the lasting impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to FOX 29 a spokesperson confirmed the store will permanently close its doors, "This decision was a difficult one. But due to the impact from the pandemic coupled with some operational uncertainties of today, our long-term plans for this store are no longer viable. We are grateful for all the new friends and customers we have met during our time here on this corner, and we will continue to serve the Center City communities from several stores, including our two neighboring stores a few blocks from here -- at 12th and Market and 13th and Chestnut."

The statement added, "As we continue to respond to the new realities of the current situation, we are also accelerating development of new on-the-go experiences and innovative store formats to serve our communities in new and better ways. We are expanding delivery, curbside ordering and pick-up, testing drive-thrus and will be introducing other new digital conveniences. Our commitment to our friends and neighbors here remains strong and we will continue to do our part to serve and support our communities. Philadelphia is our home town and that’s something that will never change."

RELATED: 'Wawa Drive-Thru' to begin construction in Bucks County next month

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP